Idina Menzel unleashes her inner disco diva on new single ‘Move’

Seasoned performer Idina Menzel has dropped her disco-tastic new single ‘Move’ today.

The song is the first from Menzel’s upcoming dance project ‘Drama Queen’, which will be released on 18th August 2023 via BMG. You can take a listen to the song at the top of this article.

Produced by Chantry Johnson and Mitch Allan, ‘Move’ features an infectious beat as Menzel sings about being your authentic self, stepping out of the shadows, and not letting someone else get in your way or steal the spotlight from you.

Menzel said about the upcoming project: “I am a Drama Queen…I’m dramatic and emotional and passionate. I love the stage and the spotlight. I love the attention and the roar of an audience. I have big feelings. I sing my ass off through tears of joy, heartbreak, anger, and sadness. This project is the most fun I’ve ever had writing and recording an album. I want everyone to move and sing with me and embrace their inner Drama Queen.

I’m so thrilled that the first single, ‘Move’ is coming in time for Pride Month. It’s a celebration of love in all its forms. The LGBTQIA+ community has always been so inspiring to me—watching friends and fans live so courageously, so authentically.

So, from this Drama Queen to anyone and everyone who wants to join me in celebration: I’ll meet you on the dance floor or at the stage door or wherever you will have me. This album is for you.”

For ‘Drama Queen’ Menzel has collaborated with Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson and Michelle Zarlenga.

Credit: BMG

The track listing for ‘Drama Queen’ is:

1. Move

2. Beast

3. Dramatic

4. My Love For Life

5. Paradise (feat. Nile Rodgers)

6. Make Me Hate Me

7. Funny Kind Of Lonely

8. Royalty

9. Madison Hotel