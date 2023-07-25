Idina Menzel drops empowering anthem ‘Beast’

After delivering a sensational performance at Pride in London, Idina Menzel, the multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter and Tony Award-winning performer, is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated dance project, Drama Queen, scheduled to drop on 18th August. To tease her fans further, she has just released the fiercely empowering anthem ‘Beast’, which is available now.

‘Beast’ is a powerful and empowering song co-written by Menzel alongside acclaimed songwriters Nolan Lambroza and Simon Wilcox. Produced by Lambroza (aka Sir Nolan), the track delivers a strong message of strength, resilience, and encourages listeners to embrace their inner power and unleash their ferocity. Menzel’s vibrant vocals shine through, making the song a standout addition to ‘Drama Queen’s impressive lineup of singles.

The single also comes with an exciting offer for fans as an exclusive hot-pink 140 gram vinyl LP autographed by Idina Menzel is available for pre-order through her D2C store.

‘Move‘, the previous single from the album, has already made waves, being added to BBC Radio 2’s playlist. The official music video is a vibrant and powerful visual treat, featuring appearances from social media stars Julian Cookies and Jan Sport, along with dance sequences choreographed by Richard “Richy” Jackson. Shot in New York City, the video captures the essence of the disco genre with shimmering disco balls and shiny dance floors, perfectly complementing Menzel’s dynamic vocals.

The track listing for ‘Drama Queen’ is:

1. Move

2. Beast

3. Dramatic

4. My Love For Life

5. Paradise (feat. Nile Rodgers)

6. Make Me Hate Me

7. Funny Kind Of Lonely

8. Royalty

9. Madison Hotel