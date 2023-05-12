Kylie Minogue: we rank her lead singles

Right here, right now us Kylie fans are in pandamonium, or should that be padam-onium?

That’s the big question surrounding a new track leak called ‘Padam Padam’ that is rumoured to be the lead single from Kylie’s upcoming new studio album, expected later this year.

As we wait for an official statement from the lady herself, I’m taking a look back at all her lead single from her previous studio albums (excluding ‘Kylie Christmas’) and ranking them; no easy feat, I can tell you!

