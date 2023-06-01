Watch: Idina Menzel hits the dance floor for ‘Move’ video

Idina Menzel has released the music video for her latest single ‘Move’, taken from her upcoming dance pop album ‘Drama Queen‘.

Directed by Nick Laughlin, the video features appearances from social media stars Julian Cookies and Jan Sport. Fans can also expect choreographed numbers by Richard “Richy” Jackson, shimmering disco balls, and shiny dance floors.

The video was shot in May in New York City at one of Brooklyn’s newest clubs, Paragon.

‘Move’ was produced by Chantry Johnson and Mitch Allen. It’s uptempo infectious disco beat encourages listeners to embrace the way they are moved by the music. ‘Move’ is a celebration of being your authentic self and not letting anyone steal your shine.

On ‘Drama Queen’, Menzel showcases her powerhouse vocals through soaring anthems, disco-infused beats, and just the right amount of drama. Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create a body of work that is a departure from what she’s put out in the past.

Menzel releases new album ‘Drama Queen’ via BMG on 18th August 2023.



