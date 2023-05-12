James Arthur releases new single ‘A Year Ago’

James Arthur has released new single ‘A Year Ago’ today, which is available to stream and download now.

Arthur has reunited with songwriter Steve Solomon for the song. The two collaborated on Arthur’s 2016 song ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’, which was that year’s most streamed song and has been certified RIAA Diamond.

Led by acoustic guitar, bolstered by swelling synths and crashing drums, the intimate yet widescreen slow-builder about missing an ex boasts a spellbinding vocal that nails the intensity James was after. Its blueprint was less a specific sound than an emotion. It was written in a single week at Steve’s LA studio.

“It’s a guitar song that began on piano, Steve playing a few chords, me scatting the line ‘I miss you’ over and over until the song presented itself” describes Arthur. “It captures that feeling when you break up with someone and are riddled with regret and pain and fear. What If I never find someone as good as that again? Will I always be alone?”

The lyrics are a heart-tugging tale of lingering loss with the detail doing the damage. “In fact, A Year Ago is not about one specific relationship, but every scenario is real. I’ve been through my fair share of heartache and I tapped into different times in my life. You’re a year on, still wishing you could be back in a moment when the world felt right.”

Following his X Factor win, Arthur has released 4 Top 10 albums, with his 2016 set ‘Back From the Edge’ topping the charts. He has collaborated with the likes of Anne-Marie, Sigala, Rudimental and Marshmello.

Arthur is currently in the studio working on a new record.