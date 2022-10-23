‘House of the Dragon’ 1×10: The Black Queen season finale preview

The ninth episode of House of the Dragon saw the Hightowers scrambling to ensure that Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) would become the new King before Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) found out.

If you aren’t up to date with House of the Dragon and prefer to avoid spoilers then please stop reading now.

Episode 9 – The Green Council Quick Recap

News of the King’s death began to spread around the Red Keep. Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) was upset but knew she needed to keep it quiet. She told her father, Otto (Rhys Ifans), what she thought was her husband’s dying wish for Aegon to succeed him.

The small council met and Alicent discovered that they had already been secretly plotting for Aegon to become King. Alicent was against having Rhaenyra murdered and Lord Commander Harrold Westerling (Graham McTavish) even ended up resigning over the situation.

Otto tasked the Cargyll brothers with tracking down Aegon who had apparently gone missing. At the same time Alicent asked Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel) to find Aegon and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) decided to tag along.

After much searching it was discovered that the White Worm, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) had Aegon hidden. She gave up his location in return for Otto agreeing to look into the issue of how local children were being abused.

The Cargylls retrieved Aegon but were attacked by Criston and Aemond. Aegon was taken to Alicent and she arranged for him to be crowned King. Meanwhile, Erryk (Elliott Tittensor) helped Rhaenys escape the Red Keep but they became separated.

At the end of the episode, Aegon was crowned in front of the people of King’s Landing. The celebrations were cut short when Rhaenys burst out of the Dragonpit on her dragon Meleys before heading off to Dragonstone to tell Rhaenyra what had happened.

Episode 10 – The Black Queen

The tenth episode is titled “The Black Queen” and is written by Ryan J. Condal and directed by Greg Yaitanes. The episode 10 preview trailer and first images can be seen below.

The trailer teases that we’re in for an epic finale with plenty of dragons. It opens up with Rhaenys telling Rhaenyra that the Greens are coming for her and her children. Daemon (Matt Smith) is then heard to tell Rhaenyra that she cannot bend the knee to the Hightowers as they’ve stolen her birthright.

Rhaenys is heard saying that all the men around the Painted Table are urging Rhaenyra to plunge the realm into war. One of the advisors is shown telling her to lay siege to the Red Keep. Jacerys is shown stood with his brother and their wives where he tells his mother to send them.

Erryk Cargyll is shown swearing himself to Rhaenyra. There’s also another speaker heard to tell Rhaenyra that her cause holds a power that has not been seen since the days of Old Valyria.

The next shot shows Daemon singing in High Valyrian. He appears to be confronting a large dragon which could be Vermithor, the Bronze Fury who was once ridden by King Jaehaerys.

House of the Dragon episode 10 will air on the 24th October at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.