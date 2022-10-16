‘House of the Dragon’ 1×09: The Green Council preview

The eighth episode of House of the Dragon saw another six-year time jump. After Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) suffered severe injuries in the Stepstones, Ser Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson) petitioned to become the next Lord of the Tides.

If you aren’t up to date with House of the Dragon and prefer to avoid spoilers then please stop reading now.

Episode 8 – The Lord of the Tides Quick Recap

Upon hearing news of the health of her husband, Rhaenys (Eve Best) tried to find out his chances of survival. They didn’t sound good so Vaemond decided he should step up and try to stop Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) from becoming the Lord of the Tides.

Credit: HBO

Baela (Bethany Antonia) sent word to Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) at Dragonstone of Vaemond’s plan. They went straight to King’s Landing and were surprised to find Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Ser Otto (Rhys Ifans) running things while King Viserys (Paddy Considine) lay sedated in his bed.

Rhaenyra tried to talk to her father but he was confused and ravaged with disease. At the petition hearing to decide the succession at Driftmark, Otto sat in the Iron Throne to oversee proceedings. After Vaemond made his case, Rhaenyra began to make hers. She was interrupted when the guards announced the arrival of the King.

Viserys used all his strength to walk through the Great Hall to sit in his Iron Throne. He asked Rhaenys to give her opinion as she knew what her husband Corlys wanted better than anyone else. She confirmed that he wanted Lucerys as his heir and also publicly announced a deal offered by Rhaenyra to wed their children and unite houses Targaryen and Velaryon. Vaemond was outraged and called Rhaenyra a whore and her sons bastards. Viserys was furious but Daemon stepped up and killed Vaemond where he stood.

Credit: HBO

Later, everyone attended a meal as requested by Viserys. He wanted everyone to just be friends and get along. After his speech Rhaenyra and Alicent toasted one another. Things seem to have settled but Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) couldn’t stop taunting Jacaerys (Harry Collet) and Lucerys. It ended in a fight when Aemond toasted his nephew by repeatedly saying how “Strong” they were.

At the end of the episode, Rhaenyra headed back to Dragonstone with her family but promised Alicent that she would return on dragonback. King Viserys rambed to Alicent about the Song of Ice and Fire before passing away.

Episode 9 – The Green Council

The ninth episode is titled “The Green Council” and is written by Sara Hess and directed by Claire Kilner. The episode 9 preview trailer and first images can be seen below.

The trailer begins with the announcement that the King is dead. Now there should just be a simple passing of the crown to his heir, Rhaenyra. However, many don’t agree that she should be Queen and Alicent also thinks that on his deathbed Viserys was telling her that he really wanted Aegon to become King.

It looks like there is plenty of unrest at King’s Landing and that Otto is trying to ensure that Aegon takes the throne over Rhaenyra. He’s also shown sending someone off on some kind of mission.

Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen. Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO

Alicent is seen asking what of Rhaenyra and this is followed by what looks to be a snippet of a dragon which could be Rhaenyra and Syrax? I’m presuming she won’t give up the Iron Throne without a fight.

Larys (Matthew Needham) is shown telling Alicent that he has found out something that she should know. This is followed by a shot of a young child with white hair but who is it?

There’s plenty of commotion going on around King’s Landing. Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) looks to be sneaking about and his brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) looks to be pursued by the Cargyll brothers.

At the end of the trailer, Rhaenys is heard to say “Have you never imagined yourself on the Iron Throne?” but it’s not clear who she is talking to.

Let us know your hopes and predictions for House of the Dragon season 1 via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

House of the Dragon episode 8 will air on the 16th October at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.