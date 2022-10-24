Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix head to Spain for next Road Trip

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back for another road trip as the three friends head to Spain.

Returning to ITV and ITVX in early 2023, the guys will be back in their RV for a trip across Andalusia and Galicia.

The trio have already shared some incredible adventures, spectacular food and plenty of pranks after road-tripping across France, Italy, Scotland, Morocco, the US, Lapland and Greece. This time they will be let loose in Spain, in search of the best seafood, wine, tapas on offer.

Gordon, Gino and Fred will once again be battling it out for supremacy in everything from driving to cooking, jamón tasting and flamenco dancing, to some of their most extreme high adrenaline activities yet.

Bringing their very own brand of bromance and bickering in equal measure, expect more stunning locations, high octane surprises and above all, a determination to have the time of their lives in what looks set to be their most outrageous road trip yet.

Viewers can also look forward to two special episodes that will air over the festive period. ‘Gordon, Gino and Fred: Unseen’ will serve up a treat for fans featuring never-before-seen action from across their earlier Road Trip antics.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for ITV, said: “We can’t wait to get back on the road with the viewers’ favourite trio, Gordon, Gino and Fred, for another unmissable culinary adventure. We have a few surprises planned to ensure that this will be a trip to remember – Spain won’t know what’s hit it!”

Gordon Ramsay said: “Here. We. Go. Again!!!! VAMOS! Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain. Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay dios mío!”

‘Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España!’ (w/t) is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and OMG for ITV and ITVX.