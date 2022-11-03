‘The Last Of Us’ to premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK in January 2023

‘The Last of Us’, the adaptation of the video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog, will arrive on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 16th January 2023 in the UK.

The nine-episode series will air at the same time as the US premiere each week (2am for you early risers in the UK) and will be available on demand after.

‘The Last of Us; takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, rising star Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker also star.

‘The Last of Us’ is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin (‘Chernobyl’) and Neil Druckmann (‘The Last of Us’ video game).

The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam.