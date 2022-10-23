‘House of the Dragon’ season 1 episode 9 recap

In the ninth episode of House of the Dragon, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) enlisted Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) to track down Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney). Meanwhile Otto (Rhys Ifans) gathered the great houses of Westeros to affirm their allegiance.

If you want to avoid House of the Dragon spoilers then please stop reading now. If you are up-to-date and want to relive the action then keep on reading.

The episode opened up at King’s Landing as news began to spread of the King’s death. Alicent was genuinely upset after hearing the news from her handmaidan Talya (Alexis Raben). She asked for the news to be kept quiet and went to see her father, Otto. She explained her misinterpretation of the last wishes of her husband – for Aegon to be King.

Credit: HBO

A small council was called where Ser Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) wondered what the emergency was and asked if Dorne had been invaded. Otto informed them that Viserys had died and requested that Aegon should succeed him. The small council sprung into action and Alicent was shocked to find out that they had all been secretly plotting to crown Prince Aegon for some time.

Lord Lyman Beesbury (Bill Paterson) was outraged that they would try to usurp Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). He wouldn’t believe that Viserys chose to change his mind with his last words with only the Queen present. Ser Criston forced him to his seat which resulted in him accidentally smashing his head and dying on the spot.

Lord Commander Harrold Westerling drew his sword on Criston and demanded he throw down his sword and remove his cloak. Criston refused and drew his sword on Harrold saying he was defending the Queen. Alicent told him to put his sword away and he obeyed. Discussion resumed and the council began plotting the steps needed to prevent Rhaenyra taking the throne. Alicent was horrified when she realised this would mean imprisoning Rhaenyra and her family before likely killing them. Otto ordered Harrold to take his knights to Dragonstone but he refused. Instead he removed his cloak and walked out saying he would only take orders from the King.

Credit: HBO

Alicent and Otto went to find Aegon but were informed by Helaena (Phia Saban) that he was not in the keep. Otto asked the Cargyll brothers Ser Erryk (Elliott Tittensor) and Arryk (Luke Tittensor) to find Aegon. During their search they ended up at a fight club for kids. There they were approached by Jayne (Nina Barker-Francis), one of the spies of the White Worm, who said she could lead them to Aegon, for a price.

Alicent tasked Criston with finding Aegon and Aemond announced that he would go with him as he knew where his brother might be found. Criston and Aemond went to one of the local brothels but were told that he wasn’t there. Otto assembled the Lords to inform them of the news and to get them to bend the knee to Aegon. Most obliged but those who swore to keep their oath to Rhaenyra were taken away.

Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) awoke to find she had been locked in her room. Meanwhile, the servants were rounded up to ensure that the news didn’t get out until Aegon was found. Alicent later went to see her to explain what was going on. Rhaenys laughed when Alicent told her of the King’s ‘dying wish’. Alicent wanted her to support Aegon’s claim but she refused.

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen.

The Cargyll brothers brought Otto to meet with Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) to find out her price. She asked for an end to the savage use of children in Flea Bottom. Otto promised to look into it. Mysaria revealed that she had Aegon hidden in an altar in the Sept. The Cargyll’s went to retrieve him and he tried to flee. As they were taking him to Otto, they were ambushed by Criston and Aemond. A fight broke out between Criston and Arryk while Aemond captured the unwilling Aegon.

Rhaenys was freed by Erryk and then helped to escape the keep under the cover of darkness. He tried to get her to a ship so that she could flee but they got separated. The people of King’s Landing were being pushed towards the Dragonpit to witness the coronation of Aegon. Once there, Rhaenys managed to sneak into the caverns.

Otto announced to the crowds that Viserys was dead but that his dying wish was for Aegon to succeed him. Aegon then walked into the chamber where he was crowned. As the crowd celebrated, he drew his sword Blackfyre and held it aloft.

Credit: HBO

At the end of the episode, there was a large crash in the middle of the crowd. It looked like an explosion had gone off but it was Rhaenys smashing through the floor on her dragon Meleys. The crowd began to flee in panic as she approached Aegon. Alicent stood in front of her son, expecting the worst. Meleys let out a mighty roar and Rhaenys smiled before flying off, presumably to Dragonstone to tell Rhaenyra what was going on.

House of the Dragon airs each Sunday at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. Stay tuned to EF Television for previews, recaps, images and more.