Jayde Adams becomes fourth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Jayde Adams has become the fourth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The comedian and actress and her parent Karen Hauer scored 28 points last night for their Charleston to Victoria Wood’s ‘The Ballad of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It)’. However, when combined with the public votes, unfortunately it wasn’t enough to save them from the dreaded dance-off. They were facing actress Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, who performed their Couple’s Choice routine to the Grange Hill Theme Tune.

After both couples danced their routines again, presenter Tess Daly asked the four judges who they wanted to save. Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Molly and Carlos, meaning Jayde and Karen were out of the competition. Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have saved Molly and Carlos.

When asked by Tess about her time on Strictly Come Dancing, Jayde said: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work. You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with, Karen. And everyone on this show said it to me, when I had you, they said ‘you’ve got the best one’ sorry everyone, and I did and you are fantastic and this has been such an honour. Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer. You are amazing, thank you for everything! I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run. It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer, we are so looked after, and in this industry where so many people aren’t looked after, this show is incredible, well done everyone.”

Tess also asked Karen if she had any words for Jayde. She said: “It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions for us, and you are so special, so powerful, so emotional, and I’ve loved every second. Thank you Jayde.”

Tonight’s Results Show also featured a moving and powerful opening routine from Strictly’s professional dancers in tribute to the BBC’s natural history programming. Singer Becky Hill also appeared to perform a medley of her songs ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’, ‘My Heart Goes (de da da)’ and ‘Remember’.

Jayde and Karen will join Rylan and Janette Manrara on Strictly It Takes Two for their first exclusive televised interview, live on BBC Two on Monday 24th October at 6.30 PM.

The remaining 11 couples and their professional partners will be back next Saturday for the Strictly Halloween Special.

Strictly Come Dancing will return for its Halloween Special on Saturday 29th October at 6.50 PM and the Results Show on Sunday 30th October at 7.20 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.