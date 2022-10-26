These are the best slots based on popular TV shows

On the whole, the games industry is booming right now. The pandemic certainly played its part in its evident growth in the last few years, but the dramatic improvements made in the gaming space thanks to ongoing technology-based advancements have, too. One area of gaming that has shown growth in recent times has been online casinos and, more specifically, slot games.

One of the many reasons why people are sampling slot games on a more regular basis in the modern world is due to the sheer amount of them. People can sign-up to an online casino with ease and then have immediate access to a huge selection of slots. There are in-demand slot titles based on world-famous bands, slots offering a Wild West feel, and sports-themed creations that are enjoyed by fans of particular sports.

Alongside the aforementioned releases are slots based on popular TV shows, with TV-inspired games pulling in large audiences. Given the comprehensive selection of much-loved television shows, TV slot buffs certainly aren’t short on options in 2022 either. With that in mind, let’s look at some of the best of them below.

Narcos

If you’ve binge-watched ‘Narcos’, then you’ll enjoy immersing yourself in the crime-filled streets of Colombia. Powered by NetEnt, Narcos serves up a strong dose of energy in this dangerous product that is filled with 1980s drug lords and never-ending violence. A great feature of the slot game is the Drive-by option, a welcome addition where players can end up with additional winning combinations. The game’s Locked Up feature is a solid inclusion also, with players able to cash wins of up to 10x their stake.

Game of Thrones

Created by Quickfire and Microgaming, the ‘Game of Thrones’ slot game is understandably popular. One of the most successful fantasy series of all time, ‘Game of Thrones‘ achieved iconic status and will always be remembered. For people wanting to experience the show in the modern world for a tad longer, though, then the ‘Game of Thrones’ slot is an attractive proposition. A multiline game that can be explored as a 15 payline product or 243 ways to win slot machine, it’s a truly excellent game to tuck into. As you might expect, it features the characters from the show, although you might want to experience both versions of the game before deciding which title deserves your time and attention.

Family Guy

If you occasionally find yourself chuckling along to Peter and Lois Griffin and their family of two teenagers, a clever canine, and a devilish infant, then the ‘Family Guy‘ slot could be for you. Offering fun gameplay and the characters fans of the show know and love, the ‘Family Guy’ slot also features a range of unique family member features, alongside an array of bonus features that entice people in, such as free spins. For ‘Family Guy’ fans, it’s a great game to sample.

The other top slots based on popular TV shows include ‘Survivor’, ‘The Sopranos’, ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Conan’, ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Megaways’, ‘Vikings’, ‘Friends’, ‘CSI’, and ‘Peaky Blinders’.