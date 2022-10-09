‘House of the Dragon’ season 1 episode 7 recap

In the seventh episode of House of the Dragon, the families gathered on Driftmark for the funeral of Laena Velaryon. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) called for an end to infighting and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) demanded justice.

If you want to avoid House of the Dragon spoilers then please stop reading now. If you are up-to-date and want to relive the action then keep on reading.

The episode opened up in Driftmark as the sarcophagus of Lady Laena was cast into the sea. The family members of House Velaryon, House Targaryen and others were in attendance. Laena’s husband Daemon (Matt Smith) giggled to himself, while Aegon (Ty Tennant) looked bored and Laena’s brother Laenor (John Macmillan) broke down. The dragons flew in circles in the skies above.

After the ceremony everyone gathered to drink and eat. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) told Jacaerys (Leo Hart) to comfort his cousins. Aegon began to drink heavily and poked fun at his sister, and future Queen, Helaena (Evie Allen). Viserys looked a little lost as he watched over everyone while Daemon watched thoughtfully. Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) spoke to Lucerys about how his brother would one day be king and Lord of the Tides.

As the sun went down people started to head to bed. Laenor took the death of his sister hardest and was spotted stood weeping in the sea by Corlys. He told Ser Qarl Correy (Arty Froushan) to get him out. Viserys tried to reconcile with Daemon and suggested he come back home. Daemon refused and walked off.

Inside, Rhaenys (Evie Best) sat by the fire with Corlys. They spoke of Laena and Rhaenys blamed Daemon for not bringing her home. Corlys felt nothing would have changed the will of the Gods. He began ranting again about how Rhaenys was wronged when the crown went to Viserys. She instead wanted to forget about it and just grieve for the loss of their daughter. Rhaenys pointed out that Jace and Luke were not of their blood. She suggested Corlys pass his title to Baela (Shani Smethurst) to continue their lineage.

Rhaenyra took a walk on the beach with Daemon and spoke of how useless Laenor would now be. She spoke of how she had tried to have a child with Laenor. Daemon knew of her relationship with Ser Harwin. Rhaenyra spoke of how Daemon had abandoned her and he said she was only a child. She pointed out that she was no longer a child and the pair shared a kiss before sleeping together.

Meanwhile, Aemond (Leo Ashton) sneaked out to find Laena’s dragon. He found Vhagar sleeping and decided to approach her. Still upset at the loss of Laena, Vhagar looked like she might attack. However, Aemond stood his ground and commanded Vhagar to stand down and serve. He then took his chance and climbed aboard before commanding Vhagar to fly. Vhagar took to the sky and Aemond somehow managed to cling on to claim the dragon as his own.

Baela and Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning) thought someone was stealing Vhagar and woke up Jace and Luke. They confronted Aemond when he returned and Rhaena said Vhagar had been hers to claim. A fight broke out between all the children and ended when Jace slashed Aemond’s eye. The fight was stopped by Ser Harrold (Graham McTavish).

King Viserys was furious with the Kingsguard and demanded answers. Alicent took out her anger on Aegon for getting drunk and not being there to protect his younger brother. Corly, Rhaenys, Rhaenyra and Daemon entered and the children started screaming at each other. Viserys demanded silence and asked for the truth of what happened. Rhaenyra said the fight was over Aemond calling her sons bastards. Aemond blamed Aegon who explained to Viserys that everyone knew who their real father was.

Viserys demanded that the infighting cease and that everyone stop and apologise. Alicent wasn’t satisfied and said their was a debt to be paid. She wanted an eye from Jace or Luke in return. Alicent asked Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel) to bring her an eye. Viserys told her to stop and said anyone who questioned the birth of Rhaenyra’s sons would have their tongue removed. Alicent came forward and took the dagger from Viserys to take an eye herself.

Rhaenyra stepped in and stopped her. She told Alicent that everyone now saw her as she was. Before separating, Alicent took a swipe and cut Rhaenyra on the arm. Aemond spoke up and said that he may have lost an eye but he had gained a dragon.

Otto (Rhys Ifans) later spoke to Alicent. She thought she was going to get a telling off but found her father was actually impressed with her. He was also impressed by what Aemond had done and said they would eventually prevail. He suggested she go to the King and apologise.

Laenor eventually turned up and apologised for not being around. Rhaenyra explained what had happened and he felt he had failed her. He offered to recommit himself to her and help raise their sons.

Rhaenyra spoke to Daemon about events. She told Daemon that she needed him and suggested they marry to prevent her claim to the throne being so easily challenged. Daemon pointed out that they couldn’t marry while Laenor was still alive and she agreed.

Daemon approached Ser Qarl and tasked him with killing Laenor. He wanted a quick death with witnesses. Later a fight broke out between Qarl and Laenor. Corlys and Rhaenys found a body burning in the fireplace and assumed it belonged to Laenor.

At the end of the episode, Rhaenyra and Daemon got married. It was revealed that Laenor had faked his death and fled Driftmark with Qarl.

House of the Dragon airs each Sunday at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.