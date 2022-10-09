‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2022 episode 6 preview

The fourth series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continued on Sunday night. The remaining celebs began the fifth phase of the condensed SAS selection course.

In episode 5, the theme was Command. The episode opened up with the ten remaining celeb recruits receiving a briefing from DS Rudy. He setup two teams Alpha led by number 14, Ashley and Bravo led by number 12, Maisie.

For the first challenge the two teams were taken to the Gulf of Aqaba. They were each tasked with moving their equipment between two platforms. The recruits were allowed to get wet but their equipment had to stay dry. Bravo went first and they worked well under Maisie’s leadership finishing the task in 49 minutes. Team Alpha made things difficult for themselves and failed the challenge. Bravo were rewarded with bananas and cake while Alpha had to settle for lentils.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Next up was Murderball where the teams would face off against each other for possession of a tyre. After a briefing by DS Foxy the two teams began to face off. Things quicky got out of control when number 11, Shannon thought it was ok to punch number 1, Jennifer in the body. This seemed to set the tone as the next attempts were full of late challenges and a general lack of discipline. Number 5, Fatima picked up an injury and DS Foxy gave them all a telling off.

Back at base, the DS held a meeting to discuss progress. They raised issues with some of the candidates and felt Fatima wouldn’t be able to continue. The DS called the celebs out to the parade square and told Fatima that they were withdrawing her.

Next they decided to bring Ashley in for questioning due to concerns with his control over his aggression. He spoke of his family and the tragic loss of his baby daughter to leukemia. Billy gave him advice on how to proceed on the course.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

The next challenge involved the teams taking on a simulated emergency extraction. They had to escape to a safe zone 1km away while bringing 200kg of equipment with them. Team Alpha worked well together and took an early lead while Team Bravo struggled to get any kind of momentum. Along the way they had to take on extra equipment which added to the weight of the load. Alpha finished first while Bravo became fragmented as they tried to split up the load. Billy decided it was time for Jennifer to hand her armband in.

Following defeat in the final task, the DS decided it was time to bring Maisie in for questioning. Foxy and Rudi asked out she found the leader role and pointed out her lack of confidence. Maisie spoke of her confidence struggles that have prevented her from speaking up. Foxy was impressed with her efforts on the course and gave advice on how she could improve.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

In episode 6, eight recruits remain as the celebrities face the penultimate Survival phase of the course, where they prepare for life on the run behind enemy lines.

An ambush while out driving triggers traumatic memories for former Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard. Boxer Shannon Courtenay fights for survival during a brutal beasting.

Messages from home threaten to unsettle the recruits ahead of the escape and evasion phase. And TV personality Calum Best leads his team astray as they try to avoid capture by a relentless Hunter Force.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 continues at 9pm Sunday 9th October on Channel 4. Preview the episode with our gallery: