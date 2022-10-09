‘House of the Dragon’ 1×08: The Lord of the Tides preview

The seventh episode of House of the Dragon saw the families gather at Driftmark for the funeral of Laena Velaryon.

If you aren’t up to date with House of the Dragon and prefer to avoid spoilers then please stop reading now.

Episode 7 – Driftmark Quick Recap

At Driftmark, Lady Laena was laid to rest at the bottom of the sea. The various families were in attendance but not all looked like they wanted to be there. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) tried to use the event to reconcile with Daemon (Matt Smith) but his brother wasn’t interested.

Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) was still stressing about Rhaenys (Evie Best) missing out on being Queen. She was more worried about ensuring their bloodline and suggested Corlys pass his title to their granddaughter Baela (Shani Smethurst).

Credit: HBO

Meanwhile, Rhaenyra was making moves to strengthen her position and made a move on uncle Daemon. The pair shared a kiss during a moonlit beach stroll before sleeping together under the stars.

Nearby, Aemond (Leo Ashton) took a risk and approached a sleeping Vhagar. His efforts paid off and he managed to claim the dragon as his own. Upon returning he found himself in a fight with the other children which cost him an eye.

Credit: HBO

Viserys tried to get everyone to apologise and be friends again but Alicent lost her temper. She demanded an eye from Jace (Leo Hart) or Luke (Harvey Sadler) in return. It resulted in a standoff with Rhaenyra who came away with a cut arm.

At the end of the episode, Daemon tried to arrange an assassination of Laenor (John Macmillan). Instead Laenor faked his death and fled Driftmark. Rhaenyra and Daemon later married in private.

Episode 8 – The Lord of the Tides

The seventh episode is titled “The Lord of the Tides” and is directed by Geeta Vasant Patel. The episode 8 preview trailer and first images can be seen below.

The trailer opens up with Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) sat upon the Iron Throne. He announces that he speaks for the King on all matters. Presumably Viserys is too unwell as he sounds very frail later in the trailer when he states that the crown cannot stand strong if the House of the Dragon remains divided.

Daemon is heard to say that Lord Corlys has suffered a grave wound in the Stepstones. Rhaenys is also heard to say that the Hightowers are about to land their first blow.

Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO Credit: HBO

We’re in for another time jump before episode 8 of around six years. The children can all be seen more grown up in the trailer and are now played by older actors. It looks like they are still fighting with one another.

Veamond Velaryon (Wil Johnson) is seen asking Rhaenys who would take the Driftwood throne. Probably a safe bet that he fancies it for himself?

Let us know your hopes and predictions for House of the Dragon season 1 via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

House of the Dragon episode 8 will air on the 9th October at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.