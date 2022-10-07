Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The White Lotus Season 2

TV

‘The White Lotus’ season 2 coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW this month – watch the trailer

The award-winning drama is back for a new season.

Published

The award-winning ‘The White Lotus‘ returns for a second season in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 31st October 2022.

The seven-part series from writer and director Mike White, who executive produces the show with David Bernad and Mark Kamine, sees Jennifer Coolidge reprising her role as Tanya, which she won an Emmy for following season one.

This season is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. From the look of the trailer, there’s going to be a death, drugs, crime, sex and plenty more despicable shenanigans.

The ensemble cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

Watch the new trailer at the top of this article.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows

Music

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows talks ‘Butter Miracle’ EP, tricky setlists & industry changes ahead of their UK tour

Counting Crows are back in the UK soon after what seems like an age - we catch up with Adam Duritz.

3 days ago
KAKU: Ancient Seal KAKU: Ancient Seal

Games & Tech

‘KAKU: Ancient Seal’: coming to PC, PS5 & PS4 in 2023

Play the demo now for this new open-world adventure.

6 days ago
Russell Dickerson Russell Dickerson

EF Country

Russell Dickerson announces the release of his new album & drops new song ‘I Wonder’

RD3 is on the way as is his UK tour.

6 days ago
The Cult The Cult

Music

The Cult – ‘Under the Midnight Sun’ review

Veteran rockers return in style after a six year hiatus.

2 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you