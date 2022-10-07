Joey Essex is putting his skates on for ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2023

‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star Joey Essex is the latest celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of ‘Dancing on Ice‘.

Revealing the news exclusively to ‘This Morning’, Joey said: “I would love to win. I’m going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I’m so ready for this.”

Speaking about how he’ll feel about receiving comments from the judges, Joey said: “I’m doing it for me. I want to impress the judges but I want to impress myself. I’m going to put all my effort into this.

Essex is the seventh celebrity to be announced, joining the previously announced actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football legend John Fashanu, Love Island Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher and Drag Queen and TV personality The Vivienne.

Dancing on Ice, created and produced by Lifted Entertainment, returns to ITV and ITVX in 2023 with a new cast. Eleven celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.