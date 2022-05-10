Backstreet Boys add Manchester, Antwerp and Paris shows to DNA World Tour

Backstreet Boys have added three new shows to their upcoming European tour as part of their huge DNA World Tour.
The new shows will take place in Paris (8th October 2022), Manchester (8th November 2022) and Antwerp (10th November 2022).
Tickets for the additional shows go on general sale Friday 13th May at 10am local time. Backstreet Army Fan Club members can access pre-sale tickets ahead of the general on sale on Wednesday 11th May – for more information visit https://backstreetboys.com/fan-club/.
Produced by Live Nation, the DNA World Tour kicked off on the Las Vegas Strip last month with four incredible shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The Backstreet Boys will perform in major cities all-over Europe later this year, including thirteen shows in Germany!
The full dates for the Europe and UK tour are:
03/10 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
04/10 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center SOLD OUT
06/10 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jori
08/10 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
09/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome SOLD OUT
10/10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
12/10 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena SOLD OUT
13/10 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
15/10 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena SOLD OUT
17/10 – Manheim, Germany – SAP Arena
18/10 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena SOLD OUT
20/10 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle SOLD OUT
21/10 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
22/10 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT
24/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays
25/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays SOLD OUT
27/10 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion SOLD OUT
29/10 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
30/10 – Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA SOLD OUT
31/10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena SOLD OUT
02/11 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Sports Arena
04/11 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen SOLD OUT
06/11 – London, UK – The O2 SOLD OUT
08/11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
10/11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
To help people forced to flee their homes in Ukraine and supporting the extraordinary examples of solidarity shown across the world, Backstreet Boys will contribute a portion of ticket sales from their DNA World Tour 2022 to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. This contribution will protect and assist refugees and displaced people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
To find out how you can support those affected by this emergency visit their website.