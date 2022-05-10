Backstreet Boys add Manchester, Antwerp and Paris shows to DNA World Tour

Backstreet Boys have added three new shows to their upcoming European tour as part of their huge DNA World Tour.

The new shows will take place in Paris (8th October 2022), Manchester (8th November 2022) and Antwerp (10th November 2022).

Tickets for the additional shows go on general sale Friday 13th May at 10am local time. Backstreet Army Fan Club members can access pre-sale tickets ahead of the general on sale on Wednesday 11th May – for more information visit https://backstreetboys.com/fan-club/.

Produced by Live Nation, the DNA World Tour kicked off on the Las Vegas Strip last month with four incredible shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The Backstreet Boys will perform in major cities all-over Europe later this year, including thirteen shows in Germany!

The full dates for the Europe and UK tour are:

03/10 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

04/10 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center SOLD OUT

06/10 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jori

08/10 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

09/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome SOLD OUT

10/10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

12/10 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena SOLD OUT

13/10 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

15/10 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena SOLD OUT

17/10 – Manheim, Germany – SAP Arena

18/10 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena SOLD OUT

20/10 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle SOLD OUT

21/10 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

22/10 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT

24/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays

25/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays SOLD OUT

27/10 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion SOLD OUT

29/10 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

30/10 – Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA SOLD OUT

31/10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena SOLD OUT

02/11 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Sports Arena

04/11 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen SOLD OUT

06/11 – London, UK – The O2 SOLD OUT

08/11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

10/11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

To help people forced to flee their homes in Ukraine and supporting the extraordinary examples of solidarity shown across the world, Backstreet Boys will contribute a portion of ticket sales from their DNA World Tour 2022 to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. This contribution will protect and assist refugees and displaced people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

To find out how you can support those affected by this emergency visit their website.