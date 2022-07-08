Connect with us

Backstreet Boys

Music

Backstreet Boys to release festive collection ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ in October

The pop legends have a Christmas record on the way.

Published

Backstreet Boys will release their first Christmas album ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ via BMG on 14th October 2022.

The album is available to pre-order on CD and vinyl now. There will be various exclusive formats available including limited edition red-vinyl on the group’s official store.

“We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” Howie Dorough shares, “We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favourite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season.”

‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ features timeless holiday classics such as ‘White Christmas’, ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ plus three all new original holiday songs ‘Christmas In New York’, ‘Together’ and ‘Happy Days’.

Backstreet Boys - A Very Backstreet Christmas
Credit: BMG

The track listing for ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ is:

  1. White Christmas
  2. The Christmas Song
  3. Winter Wonderland
  4. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
  5. Last Christmas
  6. O Holy Night
  7. This Christmas
  8. Same Ole Lang Syne
  9. Silent Night
  10. I’ll Be Home for Christmas
  11. Christmas in New York
  12. Together
  13. Happy Days

Backstreet Boys are currently on the North American leg of their DNA World Tour. The tour kicked off with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in April and last month, they performed to a sold-out crowd at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

