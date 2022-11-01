Backstreet Boys debut music video for ‘Last Christmas’ – watch it now

Backstreet Boys have debuted the music video for their take on Wham!’s Christmas classic ‘Last Christmas’.

Taken from their new album ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas‘, the video was directed by Bill Fisherman and gives fans a glimpse of the band in the studio and getting into the Christmas spirit.

‘Last Christmas’ was the first song Backstreet Boys released from the new Christmas album earlier this year. The album, released last month, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart and in the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Next month, Backstreet Boys will bring the album to life in their very own Christmas special, ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ airing on 14th December at 8pm ET on ABC. ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ will feature performances of various songs from the new album.

Stay tuned for more Christmas surprises from Backstreet Boys!