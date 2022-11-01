Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Backstreet Boys - Last Christmas

Music

Backstreet Boys debut music video for ‘Last Christmas’ – watch it now

The group’s take on the Wham! classic has a video.

Published

Backstreet Boys have debuted the music video for their take on Wham!’s Christmas classic ‘Last Christmas’.

Taken from their new album ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas‘, the video was directed by Bill Fisherman and gives fans a glimpse of the band in the studio and getting into the Christmas spirit.

‘Last Christmas’ was the first song Backstreet Boys released from the new Christmas album earlier this year. The album, released last month, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart and in the top 20 of the Billboard 200. 

Next month, Backstreet Boys will bring the album to life in their very own Christmas special, ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ airing on 14th December at 8pm ET on ABC. ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ will feature performances of various songs from the new album.

Stay tuned for more Christmas surprises from Backstreet Boys!

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Matt Jordan Matt Jordan

EF Country

Matt Jordan – ‘The Gamble’ review

Heartland fire perfect for fans of artists like Kip Moore & Springsteen.

4 days ago
Blue Blue

Music

Blue – ‘Heart & Soul’ album review

The boyband are back on form with their best album in years.

5 days ago
TJ Walker TJ Walker

EF Country

TJ Walker – ‘Halfway to Somewhere’ review

Inventive lyrics and Blues / Rock vibes make this a strong album.

6 days ago
Blue Blue

Music

Interview: Duncan James and Antony Costa talk about recapturing the magic on new Blue album ‘Heart & Soul’

We caught up with half of the group ahead of their new album release.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you