Backstreet Boys debut their version of the Wham! classic ‘Last Christmas’

Backstreet Boys have unveiled their version of the Wham! classic ‘Last Christmas’, taken from their upcoming first ever Christmas album.
You can hear the band’s take on the iconic track at the top of this article. It will feature on ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas‘, which will be released via BMG on 14th October 2022.
‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ will include three original holiday songs – ‘Christmas in New York’, ‘Together’ and ‘Happy Days’ – alongside covers of classics such as ‘White Christmas’, ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.
The track listing for ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ is:
White Christmas
The Christmas Song
Winter Wonderland
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Last Christmas
O Holy Night
This Christmas
Same Ole Lang Syne
Silent Night
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Christmas in New York
Together
Happy Days
Feliz Navidad (TARGET ONLY)
It’s Christmas Time Again (TARGET ONLY)
The band’s upcoming DNA World Tour dates are:
03/10 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
04/10 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
06/10 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jori
08/10 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
09/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10/10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
12/10 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
13/10 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
15/10 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
17/10 – Manheim, Germany – SAP Arena
18/10 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena
20/10 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
21/10 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
22/10 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
24/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays
25/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays
27/10 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
29/10 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
30/10 – Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA
31/10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
02/11 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Sports Arena
04/11 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen
06/11 – London, UK – The O2
08/11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
10/11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis