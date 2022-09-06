Backstreet Boys debut their version of the Wham! classic ‘Last Christmas’

Backstreet Boys have unveiled their version of the Wham! classic ‘Last Christmas’, taken from their upcoming first ever Christmas album.

You can hear the band’s take on the iconic track at the top of this article. It will feature on ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas‘, which will be released via BMG on 14th October 2022.

‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ will include three original holiday songs – ‘Christmas in New York’, ‘Together’ and ‘Happy Days’ – alongside covers of classics such as ‘White Christmas’, ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.

The track listing for ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ is:

White Christmas

The Christmas Song

Winter Wonderland

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Last Christmas

O Holy Night

This Christmas

Same Ole Lang Syne

Silent Night

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Christmas in New York

Together

Happy Days

Feliz Navidad (TARGET ONLY)

It’s Christmas Time Again (TARGET ONLY)

The band’s upcoming DNA World Tour dates are:

03/10 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

04/10 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

06/10 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jori

08/10 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

09/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10/10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

12/10 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

13/10 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

15/10 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

17/10 – Manheim, Germany – SAP Arena

18/10 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

20/10 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

21/10 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

22/10 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

24/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays

25/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays

27/10 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

29/10 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

30/10 – Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

31/10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

02/11 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Sports Arena

04/11 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen

06/11 – London, UK – The O2

08/11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

10/11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis