Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Backstreet Boys

Music

Backstreet Boys debut their version of the Wham! classic ‘Last Christmas’

Wrap your ears around the newly released track.

Published

Backstreet Boys have unveiled their version of the Wham! classic ‘Last Christmas’, taken from their upcoming first ever Christmas album.

You can hear the band’s take on the iconic track at the top of this article. It will feature on ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas‘, which will be released via BMG on 14th October 2022.

‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ will include three original holiday songs – ‘Christmas in New York’, ‘Together’ and ‘Happy Days’ – alongside covers of classics such as ‘White Christmas’, ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.

The track listing for ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ is:

White Christmas 

The Christmas Song

Winter Wonderland

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas 

Last Christmas 

O Holy Night 

This Christmas

Same Ole Lang Syne 

Silent Night 

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Christmas in New York 

Together 

Happy Days 

Feliz Navidad (TARGET ONLY)

It’s Christmas Time Again (TARGET ONLY)

The band’s upcoming DNA World Tour dates are:

03/10 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

04/10 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

06/10 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jori

08/10 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

09/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10/10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

12/10 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

13/10 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

15/10 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

17/10 – Manheim, Germany – SAP Arena

18/10 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

20/10 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

21/10 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

22/10 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

24/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays

25/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays

27/10 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

29/10 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

30/10 – Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

31/10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

02/11 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Sports Arena

04/11 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen

06/11 – London, UK – The O2

08/11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

10/11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Brandy Clark Brandy Clark

EF Country

Brandy Clark, Indigo at the O2, London live review

The singer-songwriter kicked off her latest UK headline tour with a show in London.

5 days ago
Nashville Meets London Festival 2022 Nashville Meets London Festival 2022

EF Country

Nashville Meets London 2022: our top 5 acts from this year’s festival

We look back on our favourite artists from this year's event.

6 days ago
Jon Pardi Jon Pardi

EF Country

Jon Pardi – ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ review

Wonderful, fiddle-filled, fun album from an artist that just gets better and better.

6 days ago
Jordana Bryant Jordana Bryant

EF Country

Premiere Exclusive: Jordana Bryant ‘Had to Be There’ lyric video

Anthemic, infectious song with a cool lyric video to match.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you