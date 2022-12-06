Connect with us

Backstreet Boys - Christmas in New York

Music

Backstreet Boys release animated video for ‘Christmas In New York’

Watch the very cute video right here.

Published

Backstreet Boys have unveiled the animated music video for their festive track ‘Christmas in New York’.

The original song is taken from their latest album ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ and the video arrives after the group teased a clip on Facebook last week as part of JCPenny’s Live Holiday Spectacular and Giveback Event.

During the show, JCPenney kicked off its three-year partnership with Feeding America by making a $75,000 donation – which was then MATCHED by the Backstreet Boys for a total donation of $150,000!

‘Christmas in New York’ follows the release of ‘Last Christmas’, the group’s cover of the iconic Wham! song. That song became Backstreet Boys’ first Adult Contemporary number 1 since ‘I Want It That Way’.

Backstreet Boys will have their very own holiday special ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday,” airing on 14th December at 8pm ET on ABC.

With performances of various songs from their new Christmas album, it will feature special guests including Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Runches, Atsuko Okatsuka and will be narrated by Seth Rogen.

