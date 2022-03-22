Normani releases visualizer for new single ‘Fair’

Normani has released the visualizer for her new single ‘Fair’, which was released at the end of last week.

The HARV produced track was written by Normani with Abby Keen, Bernard ‘HARV’ Harvey and Felisha King Harvey. The pulsating song captures Normani’s raw vocal as she sings a series of confessional lyrics.

Speaking about the new song, Normani reveals, “This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back.”

Normani celebrated the release of ‘Fair’ with a performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

‘Fair’ is the follow-up to ‘Wild Side’ featuring Cardi B, which topped the Billboard Hip-Hop/R&B Radio Chart.

Normani continues to make her mark in the industry. She joined Ariana Grande on her ‘Sweetner World Tour’, performed at festivals such as Lollapalooza, and performed on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and Billboard Music Awards with 6lack and Khalid respectively.