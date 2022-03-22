Calum Scott announces UK and European Tour dates

British singer-songwriter Calum Scott has announced a UK and European tour for September and October.

His biggest headline tour to date, Scott will kick things off in Vienna, Austria on 13th September 2022 before performing n cities across Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Ireland.

Says Scott, “It feels so incredible to announce my U.K. & European tour! It’s been a long time coming and a lot of planning but after the last few years we’ve had, you can just tell how excited people are for live music again and I’m so happy to be a part of it. I am coming back with my band to play the songs that people discovered me on, as well as new songs from my second album which I would say is my best and most personal work yet – I can’t wait to see you there.”

The UK leg will begin on 1st October at Queens Hall in Edinburgh. Scott will also play shows across Manchester, Birmingham, and the iconic London Palladium before concluding in his hometown, Hull on 8th October.

The tour announcement comes as Scott prepares to announce his second studio album and his current single ‘Where Are You Now’ with Lost Frequencies passes more than 400 million streams worldwide. Scott also recently released the emotionally empowered single and video ‘If You Ever Change Your Mind‘.

The full 2022 tour dates are:

13 September Vienna, Austria Arena

15 September Munich, Germany Muffathalle

16 September Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus

18 September Prague, Czech Republic Archa Theatre

19 September Hamburg, Germany Fabrik

20 September Berlin, Germany Metropol

22 September Cologne, Germany Live Music Hall

23 September Paris, France La Trianon

24 September Brussels, Belgium Cirque Royal

26 September Utrecht, Netherlands TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal

30 September Dublin Ireland Olympia

01 October Edinburgh, U.K. Queens Hall

02 October Manchester, U.K. Lowry Lyric Theatre

04 October Birmingham, U.K. Town Hall

06 October London, U.K. The Palladium

08 October Hull, U.K. Bonus Arena

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 25th March at 10am at Calumscott.com/live.