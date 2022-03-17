Becky Hill announces Ibiza Rocks residency

Becky Hill has announced details of her upcoming Summer 2022 You / Me / Us residency at Ibiza Rocks.

The news comes hot-on-the-heels of the release of her latest single ‘Run’ with Galantis, and ahead of the Deluxe Edition release of her Top 10 debut album ‘Only Honest on the Weekend’ tomorrow.

“I have dreamed of my very own party in Ibiza – the home of dance music, the magnetic isle of hedonism! And I now have a residency at the legendary Ibiza Rocks!” says Hill. “I’m beyond excited to present my brand-new show YOU / ME / US, a name taken from my song “I Could Get Used To This”. This is the beginning of a new brand of parties curated and designed by me. 6 dates across 8 weeks and I promise I won’t disappoint. They don’t call me the ‘Queen of Dance’ for nothing!”

Hill’s You / Me / Us Ibiza Rocks residency is a welcome addition to her jam-packed summer festival schedule. The six-date weekly residency will kick off on the Tuesday 5th July and wrap up on Tuesday 30th August and will see Becky perform her back-to-back chart-busting EDM anthems live.

Later this year Hill’s podcast ‘The Art of the Rave’ will be returning. On the podcast Hill invites some of the biggest names in dance music to discuss their music, career and influence, while exploring the culture of electronic music and how it has changed over the years. Series 1 featured guests Andy C, Bassment Jaxx, DJ Zinc, Fabio & Grooverider, Groove Armada, Pete Tong, Roni Size and Sister Bliss.

The full dates for the residency at Ibiza Rocks are:

Tue 5 July – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza

Tue 12 July – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza

Tue 19 July – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza

Tue 16 August – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza

Tue 23 August – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza

Tue 30 August – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza

You can see Hill at the following festivals over the summer:

Sat 30 April – Away Day Festival, Middlesbrough (headliner)

Sat 28 May – Neighbourhood Weekender Festival, Warrington

Fri 3 June – Creamfields South, Chelmsford

Sat 4 June – Summerburst, Sweden

Sat 25 June – Colourboxx, Glasgow

Wed 29 June – Balaton Sound, Hungary

Sat 9 July – NASS Festival, Bristol

Fri 15 July – Benicassim Festival, Spain

Sat 23 July – Splendour Festival, Nottingham

Sun 24 July – Tramlines, Sheffield

Thu 28 July – Høllafæst, Norway

Fri 29 July – Opptur Festival, Norway

Sun 31 July – Indiependence Festival, Cork

Sat 6 August – Granatos Live, Lithuania

Sat 13 August – AiaSound Festival, Copenhagen

Fri 19 August – Camp Bestival, Shropshire (headliner)

Sat 20 August – South Facing, London (summer London headline show)

Sun 21 August – Hardwick Festival, Durham

Sat 27 August – Creamfields North, Cheshire

Sun 28 August – Victorious Festival, Southsea

Sat 24 September – Birmingham Pride, Birmingham (headliner)