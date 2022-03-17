Becky Hill announces Ibiza Rocks residency

Becky Hill has announced details of her upcoming Summer 2022 You / Me / Us residency at Ibiza Rocks.
The news comes hot-on-the-heels of the release of her latest single ‘Run’ with Galantis, and ahead of the Deluxe Edition release of her Top 10 debut album ‘Only Honest on the Weekend’ tomorrow.
“I have dreamed of my very own party in Ibiza – the home of dance music, the magnetic isle of hedonism! And I now have a residency at the legendary Ibiza Rocks!” says Hill. “I’m beyond excited to present my brand-new show YOU / ME / US, a name taken from my song “I Could Get Used To This”. This is the beginning of a new brand of parties curated and designed by me. 6 dates across 8 weeks and I promise I won’t disappoint. They don’t call me the ‘Queen of Dance’ for nothing!”
Hill’s You / Me / Us Ibiza Rocks residency is a welcome addition to her jam-packed summer festival schedule. The six-date weekly residency will kick off on the Tuesday 5th July and wrap up on Tuesday 30th August and will see Becky perform her back-to-back chart-busting EDM anthems live.
Later this year Hill’s podcast ‘The Art of the Rave’ will be returning. On the podcast Hill invites some of the biggest names in dance music to discuss their music, career and influence, while exploring the culture of electronic music and how it has changed over the years. Series 1 featured guests Andy C, Bassment Jaxx, DJ Zinc, Fabio & Grooverider, Groove Armada, Pete Tong, Roni Size and Sister Bliss.
The full dates for the residency at Ibiza Rocks are:
Tue 5 July – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza
Tue 12 July – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza
Tue 19 July – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza
Tue 16 August – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza
Tue 23 August – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza
Tue 30 August – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza
You can see Hill at the following festivals over the summer:
Sat 30 April – Away Day Festival, Middlesbrough (headliner)
Sat 28 May – Neighbourhood Weekender Festival, Warrington
Fri 3 June – Creamfields South, Chelmsford
Sat 4 June – Summerburst, Sweden
Sat 25 June – Colourboxx, Glasgow
Wed 29 June – Balaton Sound, Hungary
Sat 9 July – NASS Festival, Bristol
Fri 15 July – Benicassim Festival, Spain
Sat 23 July – Splendour Festival, Nottingham
Sun 24 July – Tramlines, Sheffield
Thu 28 July – Høllafæst, Norway
Fri 29 July – Opptur Festival, Norway
Sun 31 July – Indiependence Festival, Cork
Sat 6 August – Granatos Live, Lithuania
Sat 13 August – AiaSound Festival, Copenhagen
Fri 19 August – Camp Bestival, Shropshire (headliner)
Sat 20 August – South Facing, London (summer London headline show)
Sun 21 August – Hardwick Festival, Durham
Sat 27 August – Creamfields North, Cheshire
Sun 28 August – Victorious Festival, Southsea
Sat 24 September – Birmingham Pride, Birmingham (headliner)