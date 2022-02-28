Revisiting Patrick Troughton’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Our reviewer Greg Jameson, one third of ‘Doctor Who’ and cult British TV and film podcast ‘The Complete Menagerie‘, is embarked on a marathon mission to watch (or listen to) every single episode of classic ‘Doctor Who’ in order of transmission, including those from the 1960s still missing from the archives. That’s seven hundred episodes spanning seven Doctors across two and a half decades.

Just before Christmas 2021, he posted his thoughts on William Hartnell’s tenure as the First Doctor. Now, a few months on, he has completed the Patrick Troughton era.

Join us for a roundup of his thoughts on the next three seasons of ‘Doctor Who’ from 1966 to 1969.