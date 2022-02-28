Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Revisiting Patrick Troughton’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Our intrepid reviewer reaches the end of the Sixties and the Second Doctor.

Published

Doctor Who Patrick Troughton
Credit: BBC
Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Our reviewer Greg Jameson, one third of ‘Doctor Who’ and cult British TV and film podcast ‘The Complete Menagerie‘, is embarked on a marathon mission to watch (or listen to) every single episode of classic ‘Doctor Who’ in order of transmission, including those from the 1960s still missing from the archives. That’s seven hundred episodes spanning seven Doctors across two and a half decades.

Just before Christmas 2021, he posted his thoughts on William Hartnell’s tenure as the First Doctor. Now, a few months on, he has completed the Patrick Troughton era.

Join us for a roundup of his thoughts on the next three seasons of ‘Doctor Who’ from 1966 to 1969.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Elden Ring Elden Ring

Games & Tech

Elden Ring Launch Trailer Is Out Now And Boy Does It Look Good

Only a few more days to go!

6 days ago
Jewel Jewel

Music

Jewel to release new album “Freewheelin’ Woman” in April

The new single 'Dancing Slow' is out now.

5 days ago

Film

‘Nosferatu’ will return to cinemas for 100th anniversary

2022 brings the centenary of the most influential horror film of all time.

5 days ago
Doctor Who Doctor Who

TV

Doctor Who ‘The Doctors The Pat Troughton Years Behind the Scenes Vol. 1’ review

Meet the talent behind the making of the Second Doctor's era of Doctor Who.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you