‘Trigger Point’ commissioned for a second series by ITV

ITV has commissioned a second series of its drama hit ‘Trigger Point‘.

Fans can expect the new series to arrive in 2023 and Vicky McClure will reprise her role as bomb disposal operative ‘Expo’, Lana Washington, for the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad in the new six part series.

‘Trigger Point’ was written by screenwriting newcomer Daniel Brierley and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

The series. which focuses on the Expo officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger, has been lauded by both critics and audiences alike.

To date, nearly 11 million viewers have watched the first episode and the series is currently averaging 9.24 million viewers for episodes 1-4 as the audience enjoy the series on ITV, ITV Hub and BritBox.

‘Trigger Point’ was commissioned for ITV by Polly Hill, Head of Drama.

Hill commented: “I am so delighted to see ‘Trigger Point’ return. Vicky is stunning as Lana and it’s brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts. To have held the audience in a state of tension for 6 hours so brilliantly, you can’t believe it’s his first show. I can’t wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team.”

Jed Mercurio commented: “Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled by the success of Trigger Point. Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers. We’ve received unswerving support from ITV throughout the production and we are delighted to have been commissioned for a second series.”

Daniel Brierley commented: “I’m honoured and excited to be given the chance to continue Lana’s story. I feel there’s many more twists and turns in her future. It’s been thrilling to see how the public have responded to our show and I can’t wait to see what they will make of the next instalment!”

‘Trigger Point’ is available to view on ITV Hub and BritBox.