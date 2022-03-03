Demon Records releases ‘Doctor Who – The Pirate Planet’ starring Tom Baker on double vinyl

A new addition to the range of ‘Doctor Who’ stories available on vinyl through Demon Records is ‘The Pirate Planet’. Starring Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor and Mary Tamm as the first Romana, the adventure was originally transmitted in 1978 as part of the ‘Key to Time’ season. It is to be released on 18th March 2022.

The much-loved classic was written by the late Douglas Adams, the celebrated author of ‘The Hitch-Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ series of books. He was briefly the script editor on ‘Doctor Who’, and his influence can be felt on many stories of this era.

Credit: Demon Records

The Doctor, Romana and K9 materialise on the planet Calufrax – or do they? Entangled in local events, they are caught between the bombastic Captain – half-man, half-machine – and the sinister Mentiads. Someone is ransacking whole planets for their wealth, and just as the Doctor discovers who’s behind it another one comes under threat: Earth!

Presented across 2 x 140g Sky Demon Splatter vinyl discs, this 1978 TV soundtrack is narrated by John Leeson, the original Voice of K9. The supporting cast includes Mary Tamm as Romana with Bruce Purchase, Andrew Robertson, David Warwick and Rosalind Lloyd. The coloured vinyl LPs are presented in a fully illustrated gatefold sleeve showing cast and credits, and inner bags featuring complete episode billings.

Pre-order ‘Doctor Who – The Pirate Planet’.