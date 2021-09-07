PlayStation Plus games for September 2021 available now

The free PlayStation Plus games for September are now available. As with recent months there’s a choice of three titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. A lot of PlayStation gamers were unhappy with last month’s selection but should find plenty to like this month. In August our pick of the bunch was Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for PS4.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the next batch of titles arrive on 7th September. PS Plus members will be able to grab free copies of Overcooked: All You Can Eat! (PS5), Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4) and Hitman 2 (PS4).

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Leaving PS Plus on 7th September, 2021:

Hunter’s Arena: Legends (PS4/PS5)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 7th September, 2021:

Overcooked: All You Can Eat! (PS5)

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4)

Hitman 2 (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for October 2021 towards the end of September. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for September as well as your wishes for October via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!