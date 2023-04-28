PlayStation Plus games for May 2023 announced

The free PlayStation Plus games for May have been announced. PS Plus subscribers can add three more great picks from the PS4 and PS5 catalogue to their collections. Our pick of the bunch last month was Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PS5/PS4.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means there’s not long to wait for the new selection. From 2nd May PS Plus members can grab free copies of GRID Legends (PS5/PS4), Chivalry II (PS5/PS4) and Descenders (PS4).

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 2nd May, 2023:

Meet Your Maker (PS5/PS4)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5/PS4)

Tails of Iron (PS5/PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 2nd May, 2023:

GRID Legends (PS5/PS4)

Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)

Descenders (PS4)

Also remember that PlayStation have also announced that that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be retired from the 9th May, 2023. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more. PS Plus players can keep playing these games by adding them to their libraries before 9th May.

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for June towards the end of May. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for May well as your wishes for June via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!