‘Side Bullet’: watch the trailer for upcoming online PS5 shooter

South Korean studio PressA revealed that their highly anticipated side-scrolling battle royale shooter, ‘Side Bullet’, is set to launch on PlayStation 5 later this summer as a free-to-play title.

‘Side Bullet’ offers a fresh take on the Battle Royale genre with its unique side-scrolling gameplay. Players will find themselves in an urban concrete jungle, where they will not only face off against each other but also against strange monsters. The game features eight different cartels to choose from, including Psychos, Special Agents, and Prisoners, each offering their own passive skill known as a Unique Perk. Additionally, players can use special weapons in conjunction with active skills called Perks, adding a layer of strategy and variety to the gameplay.

The game offers smooth and agile precision platforming, combining gunplay with grappling hooks to navigate the environment effortlessly. To acquire more powerful weapons and supplies, players must defeat the strange monsters that roam the battlefield. As they progress, players can unlock perks and customize their battle experience, promising endless possibilities.

At launch, ‘Side Bullet’ will feature two exciting modes: Battle Royale Solo and Battle Royale Trio. The studio also promises to introduce more content through future updates, ensuring players have new challenges and experiences to look forward to.

While ‘Side Bullet’ is a free-to-play game, it offers optional microtransactions, with a strong emphasis on fair play. Instead of pay-to-win bonuses, players can access Item Bundles, which include a variety of customizable cosmetic items such as costumes, furniture, and emotes bundled together at reasonable prices. Additionally, there will be a Premium Battle Pass option that allows players to earn extra rewards alongside the standard Free Battle Pass rewards.

Seong-Uk Kim, the director of ‘Side Bullet’ at PressA, shared insights about the game’s design philosophy, stating, “‘Side Bullet’ uses a 2D perspective which allows you to see everything around you at a glance. It’s a game that uses a variety of strategic elements – like smashing props to obstruct enemies’ view or hiding behind terrain for a surprise attack – to keep you alive. You have to use your brain, rather than just your aiming skills. We really wanted to make a Battle Royale game that’s easy to get into but hard to master.”

With its innovative gameplay mechanics, strategic depth, and captivating design, ‘Side Bullet’ promises to be a unique addition to the Battle Royale genre. PlayStation 5 owners can look forward to an action-packed and thrilling gaming experience when ‘Side Bullet’ launches later this summer.