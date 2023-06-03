PlayStation Plus games for June 2023 announced

The free PlayStation Plus games for June have been announced. PS Plus subscribers can add three more great titles to their PlayStation collections. Our pick of the bunch last month was GRID Legends for PS5/PS4.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means there’s not long to wait for the new selection. From 6th June PS Plus members can grab free copies of NBA 2K23 (PS5/PS4), Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS5/PS4) and Trek to Yomi (PS5/PS4).

NBA 2K23 lets you compete as your favorite NBA and WNBA teams and stars and experience the pinnacle of true-to-life gameplay. Prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your talent in MyCAREER or The W. Pair today’s All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build a dynasty of your own as a GM or lead the league in a new direction as the Commissioner in MyNBA. PlayStation Plus members also get access to exclusive monthly MyTEAM packs in-game.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 allows you to avoid the mistakes of the past and build your own Jurassic World for dinosaurs and visitors alike. Immerse yourself in a compelling and original Jurassic World narrative set after the earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Work alongside iconic characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) and lead the efforts to control, conserve and contain wild dinosaurs now rampaging across the USA.

Trek to Yomi is an ultra-stylised cinematic action-adventure that follows an enthralling story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil. Experience his heroic return to make good on his failed promise to save the people he swore to protect. As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for June towards the end of May. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

