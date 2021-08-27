Connect with us

Understanding The Weapon Colors In Fortnite

We look at the different weapon colors and their meaning.

Published

Fortnite
Credit: Pexels

‘Fortnite’ is a top-rated battle royal game that has millions of active players. When you start the game, you are climbing onto a bus, and you are dropped over an island with 99 other players.

Your first objective in the game is to get a weapon to protect yourself. There are various types of weapons that you can pick up at different locations in the game.

All the weapons have a colorful glow around them; some might be grey while others might be green or purple. This article will look at the different weapon colors and their meaning.

Why Does The Color Of The Weapon Matter?

If you are in a fight in ‘Fortnite’ with a rare gun and you are up against a less rare gun, then you have the potential to do greater damage to your enemy.

Let’s use a different example to explain this. Let us assume that you play casino slots as an example. While playing the slot machines, you will see the normal lines of symbols rolling around on the screen; if you get three of the same fruit in a row, you will win a small amount. But if you see those lucky number sevens rolling into one line, then you are going to hear the jackpot bells ring.

In ‘Fortnite’, it is pretty much the same; you will hear the jackpot bells ring when you find some of the rare weapons. So let us look at the different weapon colors or classes that you can find.

The Weapon Colors In Fortnite

There are five different weapon colors or classes that you can find in Fortnite.

  • Gray Weapon – Common
  • Green Weapon – Uncommon
  • Blue Weapon – Rare
  • Purple Weapon – Epic
  • Orange Weapon – Legendary

Every player has a limited backpack to carry weapons, so you will have to choose what to keep in your inventory and what to trade as the game progresses. If you have a gray gun in your inventory and you find a purple weapon, it would be an excellent choice to swap your gray weapon for the new purple weapon.

Now here is where things get a bit tricky. Just because you can pick up a legendary weapon doesn’t necessarily mean that you should trade your current weapon. Let’s use the example where you come across an epic sniper, but you are a terrible sniper. You do have a common assault rifle in your backpack.

If you are not going to be able to use the legendary weapon to its full ability, then there is no use wasting space to pick it up. Rather keep your weapon, a weapon that you are skilled with and that you feel comfortable with.

In Conclusion

‘Fortnite’ is a competitive game where you need to beat 99 other players to be the ultimate survivor. To beat the game, you will need to make use of the best possible weapons.

As soon as you land on the map, try to find yourself a rare, epic, or legendary weapon to increase your chances of success. But be careful of the weapon choices that you make; the most powerful weapon will not necessarily suit your play style.

