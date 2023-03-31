PlayStation Plus games for April 2023 announced

The free PlayStation Plus games for April have been announced. PS Plus subscribers can add three more great picks from the PS4 and PS5 catalogue to their collections. Our pick of the bunch last month was Battlefield 2042 for PS5/PS4.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means there’s not long to wait for the new selection. From 4th April PS Plus members can grab free copies of Meet Your Maker (PS5/PS4), Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5/PS4) and Tails of Iron (PS5/PS4).

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 4th April, 2023:

Battlefield 2042 (PS5/PS4)

Minecraft Dungeons (PS4)

Code Vein (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 4th April, 2023:

Meet Your Maker (PS5/PS4)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5/PS4)

Tails of Iron (PS5/PS4)

PlayStation have also announced that that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be retired from the 9th May, 2023. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more. PS Plus players can keep playing these games by adding them to their libraries before 9th May.

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for May towards the end of April. Remember to make sure you've added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

