PlayStation Plus games for August 2021 announced

Including Hunter’s Arena: Legends.

Published

PS Plus logo
Credit: Sony

Sony have announced August’s free PS4 and PS5 titles for PS Plus subscribers. While the games aren’t quite as good as the last couple of months, there’s still a decent mix on offer. In July our pick of the bunch was third-person survival horror A Plague Tale: Innocence for PS5.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the next batch of titles arrive on 3rd August. PS Plus members will be able to grab free copies of Hunter’s Arena: Legends (PS4/PS5), Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4) and Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4).

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 3rd August, 2021:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4)
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4)
  • Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 3rd August, 2021:

  • Hunter’s Arena: Legends (PS4/PS5)
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4)
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
Hunter’s Arena: Legends
Credit: Mantisco

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for September 2021 towards the end of August. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for August as well as your wishes for September via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

