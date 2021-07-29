Connect with us

Xbox Games With Gold for August 2021 announced

Including Darksiders III.

Published

Xbox Games with Gold Logo
Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Games with Gold for July featured a pretty good selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in July was Planet Alpha.

The Xbox Games with Gold for August 2021 have now been announced and there’s a much better choice of titles on offer. On Xbox One subscribers will be able to download copies of Darksiders III all month. From 16th August – 15th September, Yooka-Laylee will also be available.

Players can also download Lost Planet 3 (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th August and Garou: Mark of the Wolves (Xbox 360) from 16th-31st August.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for September 2021 towards the end of August. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

