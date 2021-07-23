Connect with us

Foreign Affairs release new single ‘Make a Move’

The song is available to download and stream now.

Published

Foreign Affairs
Credit: Dylan Myerscough-Harris

Bristol-duo Foreign Affairs have released their new single ‘Make A Move’.

The song, which was available to DC Family subscribers ahead of its release, shows a slicker side to the duo. It’s full of raucous energy with hints of Americana and Rock ‘n’ Roll.

‘Make a Move’ was written by the duo – Adam and Lawrence – and it’s a confident track that builds on the strong foundations Foreign Affairs have made over the past few years.

Speaking about the track the duo shares: “Writing ‘Make a Move’ was an opportunity to show the bold and energetic elements of who we are as ‘Foreign Affairs’. It’s a switch from the more reflective and introspective singles that we have been releasing recently. This is definitely a statement of confidence about our originality and that we feel we have something different to show the world.”

‘Make a Move’ is the follow-up to ‘Rosanna’, which picked up support from Whispering Bob Harris, Dermot O’Leary and on BBC Radio Scotland.

