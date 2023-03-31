Foreign Affairs release the poignant, evocative new song ‘Maybe He Already Knows’

UK-Based songwriting duo Foreign Affairs return this spring with some of their most unique and affecting work in the form of indie-folk gem ‘Maybe He Already Knows’.

The song was written shortly after their father had been diagnosed with a rare and late stage brain tumour in 2021 and sees the duo return to a more acoustic-driven production that places the importance on the emotion and message behind the song.

The opening line ‘I don’t know if they have told him, he ain’t coming home until the autumn, he waves at me through the window, maybe he already knows’ is a flashback to the brothers waving up at their dad through the hospital window in Bristol during COVID restrictions when visits were not permitted.

The new single showcases the duo’s songwriting talent in a new and evocative context, with the raw songwriting elements supported by subtle production and vocal harmonies.

It’s the result of a telepathic songwriting and performing relationship that the two brothers have developed over years of musical collaboration, along with their commitment to their craft and undeniable songwriting talent that’s lead to support across BBC Radio 2 and BBC Introducing as well as regular slots with legendary broadcaster Bob Harris.

Speaking on the new single, the duo state:

“It was important to us that the song felt hopeful, knowing that there was always a ‘fighting chance’ that things would work out. We’re happy with the way we captured all of the emotions and chaos of moments like that; fear, hope, anger and the feeling of wanting to run but needing to stay.”

The song was recorded between the bands home studio in Bristol & the Peer Music Studio in Richmond, London.