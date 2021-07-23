Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lily Rose

EF Country

Listen: Lily Rose releases new track ‘Know My Way Around’

Take a listen to the rising star’s new song.

Published

Lily Rose has released her new single ‘Know My Way Around’, which is available to download and stream now.

The song was penned with Avenue Beat’s Savana Santos and Julian Bunetta, and it explores the curious feeling of meeting someone new. She names the things she knows like the back of her hand – from every backroad in her hometown, how to play guitar to how to have a good time – but the one thing that’s missing is the new girl that caught her eye.

Joey Moi has produced the track, which showcases Rose’s ability to resonate with country, pop and rock fans alike as she incorporates her country swagger over pop-leaning production.

Rose teased the song on TikTok in late June and picked up nearly 2 million views.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rose is gearing up to join Chris Lane’s ‘Fill Them Boots’ tour this fall. ‘Know My Way Around’ follows ‘Overnight Sensation’ and ‘Remind Me of You’.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Have Just Confirmed The Mythic Egg is Coming Soon!

The countdown starts soon.

7 days ago
Scotty McCreery Scotty McCreery

EF Country

Scotty McCreery releases new single ‘Why You Gotta Be Like That’

The Country star has a new album on the way.

6 days ago
Joshua Radin Joshua Radin

Music

Interview: Joshua Radin opens up about making new album ‘The Ghost and the Wall’ during the pandemic

The singer-songwriter discusses the challenges of making his new record.

4 days ago
Dustin Lynch Dustin Lynch

EF Country

Listen: Dustin Lynch drops two new tracks – ‘Not Every Cowboy’ and ‘Pasadena’

Wrap your ears around the two new tracks right here.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you