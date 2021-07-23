Listen: Lily Rose releases new track ‘Know My Way Around’

Lily Rose has released her new single ‘Know My Way Around’, which is available to download and stream now.

The song was penned with Avenue Beat’s Savana Santos and Julian Bunetta, and it explores the curious feeling of meeting someone new. She names the things she knows like the back of her hand – from every backroad in her hometown, how to play guitar to how to have a good time – but the one thing that’s missing is the new girl that caught her eye.

Joey Moi has produced the track, which showcases Rose’s ability to resonate with country, pop and rock fans alike as she incorporates her country swagger over pop-leaning production.

Rose teased the song on TikTok in late June and picked up nearly 2 million views.

Rose is gearing up to join Chris Lane’s ‘Fill Them Boots’ tour this fall. ‘Know My Way Around’ follows ‘Overnight Sensation’ and ‘Remind Me of You’.