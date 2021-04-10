Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Foreign Affairs

EF Country

Foreign Affairs release new single ‘Rosanna’

The UK duo’s new song is out to stream and download.

Published

UK duo Foreign Affairs have released their new single ‘Rosanna’.

The folk-leaning song marks an evolution in the band’s sound as they take on a raw acoustic-driven production that allows the listener to focus on the songwriting of band members, and brothers, Lawrence and Adam Purnell.

Commenting on the track Foreign Affairs say: ‘At some point everybody is or has been ‘Rosanna’. You’re either helping or being helped, maybe both. The song is a battle between being vulnerable but also wanting to still be strong. We wanted to use a name and put an Identity behind the song instead of it being faceless and in a weird way, we felt it actually made it more relatable. We’re proud of the the sound we’ve captured with ‘Rosanna’ and the way our production and writing has matured.’

‘Rosanna’ is the latest step in Foreign Affairs’ journey, which has seen them garner support from the likes of BBC Radio 2, BBC Introducing and Clash. The band has amassed more than 400,000 streams on Spotify to date.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can listen to ‘Rosanna’ at the top of this article. The song is available to download and stream now.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

TV

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 13 Recap

Five will become four as the girls star in Henny! I shrunk the drag queens.

6 days ago
Line Of Duty - 6x03 Line Of Duty - 6x03

TV

‘Line Of Duty’ series 6 episode 3 preview

A new witness comes forward.

6 days ago
Spiral: From The Book of Saw Spiral: From The Book of Saw

Film

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ coming to cinemas in May – watch the new trailer

The film arrives in cinemas next month.

5 days ago
Philip K Dick Complete Short Stories Philip K Dick Complete Short Stories

Arts

The Folio Society releases Philip K. Dick – Complete Short Stories

Limited edition four volume set has illustrations from 24 artists.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you