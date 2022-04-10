Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Foreign Affairs

EF Country

Foreign Affairs release new single ‘Hits Like Lightning’

The Bristol duo unleash a brand new track.

Published

Foreign Affairs have released their powerful new single ‘Hits Like Lightning’.

The follow-on from the duo’s previous release ‘Make a Move’, ‘Hits Like Lightning’ further pushes Foreign Affairs into a more bluesy and raucous sound-scape. The song was written by the brothers – Adam and Lawrence – and it is centred around a powerful guitar hook.

The band comments, “The song was purposefully written to follow on from our last single, it was important for us to recreate our live sound on record and we feel that has been achieved. It is a cry for affection, a call to be lifted from a sunken place and describes the feeling when it all comes together.”

The recording and production of the song marked the first time Foreign Affairs have worked with an external producer on their music. The duo teamed up with Chris Turpin of Ida Mae and recorded the track at Chris’s home studio in Corsham.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chris brought a raw, live and untamed energy to the production of this song, drawing influences from his previous work with mentors such as Ethan Johns & T Bone Burnett.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lauren Alaina Lauren Alaina

EF Country

Lauren Alaina Announces a Split With Long-time Record Label

Powerhouse vocalist begins the next phase of her career.

5 days ago
Grammy Awards 2022 Grammy Awards 2022

EF Country

Your Country Music Grammy Award Winners for 2022

The Country Music Award Winners for 2022 Are...........

6 days ago
Collect All Pets Collect All Pets

Games & Tech

Collect All Pets Adds Shiny Pets In New Update

Could this game be a Pet Sim X contender?

7 days ago
Collect All Pets Collect All Pets

Games & Tech

Collect All Pets Gold Boost Codes List

Get double gold with these handy codes.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you