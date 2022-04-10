Foreign Affairs release new single ‘Hits Like Lightning’

Foreign Affairs have released their powerful new single ‘Hits Like Lightning’.

The follow-on from the duo’s previous release ‘Make a Move’, ‘Hits Like Lightning’ further pushes Foreign Affairs into a more bluesy and raucous sound-scape. The song was written by the brothers – Adam and Lawrence – and it is centred around a powerful guitar hook.

The band comments, “The song was purposefully written to follow on from our last single, it was important for us to recreate our live sound on record and we feel that has been achieved. It is a cry for affection, a call to be lifted from a sunken place and describes the feeling when it all comes together.”

The recording and production of the song marked the first time Foreign Affairs have worked with an external producer on their music. The duo teamed up with Chris Turpin of Ida Mae and recorded the track at Chris’s home studio in Corsham.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chris brought a raw, live and untamed energy to the production of this song, drawing influences from his previous work with mentors such as Ethan Johns & T Bone Burnett.