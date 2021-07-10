‘Scenes From a Marriage’ – watch the first teaser

Sky has released a teaser trailer for upcoming drama series ‘Scenes From a Marriage’.

The limited series is confirmed to air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in 2021.

Adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish classic, and starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

‘Scenes from a Marriage’ is produced by Media Res and Endeavor for HBO. Executive Producers include Hagai Levi, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watch the teaser for the series at the top of this article.