Professor T

TV

‘Professor T’ – ITV reveal first-look trailer for new Ben Miller series

Get your first glimpse at Ben Miller in action.

Published

Following confirmation of its air date, ITV has now released a first-look trailer for ‘Professor T‘.

The series is based on the Belgian hit of the same name and it stars Ben Miller, Frances De La Tour, Emma Naomi, Barney White, Andy Gathergood, Sarah Woodward, Douglas Reith, Juliet Aubrey and Ben Onwukwe.

‘Professor T’ is a classic crime procedural, featuring a brilliant criminologist and amateur sleuth who solves a succession of quirky and baffling cases. At the same time, it explores the complex private lives of a diverse and engaging cast of characters, not least Professor T himself and the troubling effect that childhood trauma invariably has on adult psychology.

The first episode of the series is ‘Anatomy of A Memory’. The synopsis for the episode is:

In the opening episode, our protagonist finds himself unwillingly caught up acting as an advisor to the police; his interest in crime is purely academic. Diana Tyson (Elizabeth Kate Back) was violently attacked on the university campus where Professor T has tenure. DI Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) suspects that the assault is very similar to one that occurred years beforehand, and, having been a previous student of Professor T’s, she thinks he can help. Although a valuable contributor to the police force, people that don’t know Jasper very well, struggle with his behaviour.

‘Professor T’ begins on ITV on Sunday 18th July at 9pm.

In this article:
