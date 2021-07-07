Connect with us

Film

Michelle Williams cast as Katherine Parr in ‘Firebrand’

The announcement was made during Cannes.

Published

Michelle Williams in 'After the Wedding'
Credit: ATW Distro

Michelle Williams (‘The Greatest Showman’) has been cast as Katherine Parr, the last of Henry VIII’s six wives, in ‘Firebrand’.

The film goes into production in early 2022 and it’s the English-language debut of Karim Aïnouz. ‘Firebrand’ is produced by Gabrielle Tana (‘The Dig’) of Magnolia Mae Films and written by Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth (‘Killing Eve’). 

“I could not be more excited to be bringing the undiscovered story of Katherine Parr to the screen, a ferociously brilliant woman who I am inspired by deeply and has been largely invisible, or certainly under-represented in English history. Much is known about Henry VIII’s tyrannical reign, and those who perished and suffered at his hands, but my focus here is on a woman who not only managed to survive, but also, to thrive. This is a reimagining of a “period” film, a psychological horror film set in the Tudor court; a story of intrigue, agency and survival. Having Michelle Williams portray this remarkable woman, an actress of immeasurable talent and passion,  is a dream come true,” says Aïnouz.

“I love all of Karim’s work to date and I’m so excited to be working with him. I know that Michelle will do glorious work with Karim. We’re going to be shooting at the beginning of next year and we’ve already assembled a great team with Hélène Louvart, Maria Djurkovic and Lisa Duncan as well as Nina Gold,” says Gabrielle Tana.

Further creatives involved in ‘Firebrand’ include Director of Photography Hélène Louvart, (‘Invisible Life’), Academy Award-nominated production designer Maria Djurkovic, who recently worked with Tana on ‘The Dig’, and was BAFTA-nominated for her work and costume designer Lisa Duncan (‘Small Axe’). Nina Gold is casting director. No other further casting is currently in place.

Aïnouz’s ‘Mariner of The Mountains’ premieres in Cannes as a Special Screening this Friday (9th July).

