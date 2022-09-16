‘The Fabelmans’ starring Paul Dano and Michelle Williams coming to cinemas in January

‘The Fabelmans’ is coming to cinemas from 27th January 2023 and the trailer for the film has debuted.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film is written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner (‘Angels in America’).

The film stars Gabriel LaBelle (‘The Predator’) as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman; Michelle Williams (‘Manchester by the Sea’) as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano (‘The Batman’) as his successful, scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen (‘Steve Jobs’) as Bennie Loewy, Burt’s best friend and honorary “uncle” to the Fabelman children, and Judd Hirsch (‘Uncut Gems’) as Mitzi’s Uncle Boris.

The cast also includes Jeannie Berlin (‘The Heartbreak Kid’) as Sammy’s paternal grandmother, Hadassah Fabelman; Julia Butters (‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’) as Sammy’s sister Reggie; Robin Bartlett (‘Moonstruck’) as Sammy’s maternal grandmother Tina Schildkraut and Keeley Karsten (‘Hunters’) as Sammy’s sister Natalie.

‘The Fabelmans’ is in cinemas across UK and Ireland from 27th January 2023