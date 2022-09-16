Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Fabelmans

Film

‘The Fabelmans’ starring Paul Dano and Michelle Williams coming to cinemas in January

Watch the trailer for the film now.

Published

‘The Fabelmans’ is coming to cinemas from 27th January 2023 and the trailer for the film has debuted.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film is written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner (‘Angels in America’).

The film stars Gabriel LaBelle (‘The Predator’) as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman; Michelle Williams (‘Manchester by the Sea’) as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano (‘The Batman’) as his successful, scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen (‘Steve Jobs’) as Bennie Loewy, Burt’s best friend and honorary “uncle” to the Fabelman children, and Judd Hirsch (‘Uncut Gems’) as Mitzi’s Uncle Boris.

The cast also includes Jeannie Berlin (‘The Heartbreak Kid’) as Sammy’s paternal grandmother, Hadassah Fabelman; Julia Butters (‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’) as Sammy’s sister Reggie; Robin Bartlett (‘Moonstruck’) as Sammy’s maternal grandmother Tina Schildkraut and Keeley Karsten (‘Hunters’) as Sammy’s sister Natalie.

‘The Fabelmans’ is in cinemas across UK and Ireland from 27th January 2023

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – her fabulous new album featuring a host of Country artists

Ambitious, audacious and full of gritty humour - what a project this is!

2 days ago
Robert Galbraith - The Ink Black Heart Robert Galbraith - The Ink Black Heart

Arts

Robert Galbraith – ‘The Ink Black Heart’ review

Cormoran and Robin are hired to unmask an Internet troll.

6 days ago
The Suspect Episode 4 The Suspect Episode 4

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 4 preview

Joe is knocked sideways when an old grudge rears its head.

3 days ago
Ridley - 1x03 Ridley - 1x03

TV

‘Ridley’ episode 3 recap

Ridley looks for the missing brother of a jazz singer.

3 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you