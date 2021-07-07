Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The World To Come

Film

‘The World To Come’ arrives in cinemas this month – watch the trailer

The drama stars Katherine Waterston.

Published

The trailer has been released for Sony Pictures UK’s upcoming drama ‘The World To Come’.

Arriving in cinemas on 23rd July 2021, the film stars Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher Abbott and Casey Affleck, and is directed by Mona Fastvold

In this frontier romance framed by the four seasons and set against the backdrop of rugged terrain, Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbour Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) find themselves powerfully, irrevocably drawn to each other. As grieving Abigail tends to the needs of her taciturn husband Dyer (Casey Affleck) and Tallie bristles at the jealous control of her husband Finney (Christopher Abbot), both women are illuminated and liberated by their intense bond, filling a void in their lives they never knew existed.

Director Mona Fastvold (‘The Sleepwalker’) examines the interior lives of two women resisting constraints, giving voice to their experiences. Scripted by Jim Shepard and Ron Hansen (‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford’), ‘The World To Come’ explores how isolation is overcome by the power of imagination and human connection.

‘The World To Come’ is based Upon the Original Story ‘The World to Come’ by Jim Shepard. It is produced by Casey Affleck, Whitaker Lader, Pamela Koffler, David Hinojosa and Margarethe Baillou.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Take a look at the one-sheet below:

The World To Come
Credit: Sony Pictures UK

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Many Saints of Newark The Many Saints of Newark

Film

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ – watch the trailer for ‘The Sopranos’ prequel

The much-anticipated film arrives this autumn.

6 days ago
The Office The Office

Competitions

Win ‘The Office: The Complete Series’ on Blu-ray

The 34-disc boxset could be yours.

7 days ago
Luke Evans - The Hobbit Luke Evans - The Hobbit

Film

Luke Evans’ Top 5 box office hits

We take a look at the Welsh actor's top grossing films.

2 days ago
Total War Warhammer 2 Total War Warhammer 2

Games & Tech

‘Total War Warhammer 2’, The Silence And The Fury Expansion Coming Soon

Available 14th July

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you