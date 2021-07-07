‘The World To Come’ arrives in cinemas this month – watch the trailer

The trailer has been released for Sony Pictures UK’s upcoming drama ‘The World To Come’.

Arriving in cinemas on 23rd July 2021, the film stars Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher Abbott and Casey Affleck, and is directed by Mona Fastvold

In this frontier romance framed by the four seasons and set against the backdrop of rugged terrain, Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbour Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) find themselves powerfully, irrevocably drawn to each other. As grieving Abigail tends to the needs of her taciturn husband Dyer (Casey Affleck) and Tallie bristles at the jealous control of her husband Finney (Christopher Abbot), both women are illuminated and liberated by their intense bond, filling a void in their lives they never knew existed.

Director Mona Fastvold (‘The Sleepwalker’) examines the interior lives of two women resisting constraints, giving voice to their experiences. Scripted by Jim Shepard and Ron Hansen (‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford’), ‘The World To Come’ explores how isolation is overcome by the power of imagination and human connection.



‘The World To Come’ is based Upon the Original Story ‘The World to Come’ by Jim Shepard. It is produced by Casey Affleck, Whitaker Lader, Pamela Koffler, David Hinojosa and Margarethe Baillou.

Take a look at the one-sheet below: