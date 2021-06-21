‘Jolt’ starring Kate Beckinsale to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in July

‘Jolt’, a new action-thriller starring Kate Beckinsale (‘Underworld’), will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on 23rd July 2021.

Directed by Tanya Wexler (‘Hysteria’) and written by Scott Wascha, the film also stars Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, with Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci

Lindy is a beautiful, sardonically-funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device.

Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime’s prime suspect.

Take a look at first-look images from ‘Jolt’ in our gallery below: