‘This Is Us’: final season to air on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ in the UK from January

The end is nigh for ‘This Is Us‘ and for its sixth and final season it will air on Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland.

It will premiere rom Thursday, 6th January 2022, with new episodes streaming after the US broadcast. The first five seasons will also be available on the same day of the S6 launch on Disney+ as well as Prime Video.

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. ‘This Is Us’ chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfilment in the present day along with Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers executive produce. ‘This Is Us’ is produced by 20th Television.

