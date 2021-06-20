Connect with us

Film

Movie icon Susan George models Renauld sunglasses for classic brand revival

Iconic ‘60s sunglass brand Renauld returns, with British star Susan George photoshoot.

Published

Susan George
Credit: Renauld Sunglasses

Fans of the Swinging Sixties, that most stylish of decades, can rejoice! The authentic 1960s Renauld sunglass brand has returned after an absence of forty years. British movie icon Susan George has led the renaissance of the Renauld brand with a stunning new photoshoot. The 60s chic transposes perfectly into the modern day, with the new frames looking every bit as classy, stunning and timeless as their brand ambassador.

Susan George
Credit: Renauld Sunglasses

Renauld sunglasses were immortalised in the 1969 film ‘The Italian Job’. Now, the original models are back in production under the newly-formed Renauld Sunglasses company based in the UK. Renauld’s distinctive wraparound style was a hit with the global jet set. They could be seen adoring the faces of global stars such as Elvis Presley, Jackie Onassis, Mick Jagger and David Niven.

Susan George
Credit: Renauld Sunglasses

Commenting on her photoshoot to bring Renault to new generations, Susan George said, “I am delighted to be ambassador for these classic, timeless designer sunglasses from an era gone-by and one I knew all about. The Hollywood years, the style, the swagger, the effervescent magic. I might have stepped away, but only for a moment.”

Susan George
Credit: Renauld Sunglasses

View the full available range at www.renauld.co.uk. Renauld is launching three new models in 2021 for both men and women.

Susan George recently made a splash in Hello! Magazine on the launch of her online shop MyThingsandOthers that supports her charity Lasting Life The Simon MacCorkindale Legacy.

