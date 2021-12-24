Connect with us

I Want You Back

Film

‘I Want You Back’ – Charlie Day and Jenny Slate lead Amazon Original rom com

The film launches on Amazon Prime in February.

Published

Romantic comedy ‘I Want You Back’ is coming to Amazon Prime Video on 11th February 2022.

Directed by Jason Orley (‘Big Time Adolescence’), the film is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (‘Love, Simon’). It stars Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Gina Rodriguez, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Isabel May and Luke David Blumm.

Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend.  As the saying goes, “misery loves company,” but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo).

Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back.  Each will do whatever it takes to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and send them running back to their arms.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

